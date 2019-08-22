New trailer offers more footage from Brad Pitt’s ‘Ad Astra’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Ad Astra’ that stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Ruth Negga and Donald Sutherland among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 22 ― 20th Century Fox has released a new IMAX trailer that reveals more details of for upcoming sci-fi Ad Astra that stars Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones.

Pitt takes on the role of astronaut Roy McBride who travels to the outer edges of the solar system in search of his missing father (played by Jones) only to unravel a mystery that challenges the nature of human existence.

The film also stars Ruth Negga, Donald Sutherland, Liv Tyler, Jamie Kennedy, John Finn, Kimberly Elise, Bobby Nish, LisaGay Hamilton, and John Ortiz.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos.”

Ad Astra is set for release here on September 19.