‘Stranger Things’ star Maya Hawke shares video for new single ‘To Love A Boy’

A screengrab from YouTube shows actress and musician Maya Hawke’s music video for her debut single ‘To Love a Boy’.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― The romantic ballad will appear on the singer’s yet-to-be-titled debut album.

Fresh off her role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Maya Hawke unveiled the video for her latest single, which she wrote with Grammy-winning songwriter Jesse Harris.

In the Tess Lafia-directed clip, the Stranger Things star portrays a mermaid coming ashore in Santa Monica to find a boy she will love “the way [she] love[s] the ocean”.

She is accompanied in her quest for love by Noah Deats and Fred Hechinger, who both work for the Mermaid Protection and Collection Agency.

“Like a hidden cave/I am always open/I hold the space you made/I’m empty but still hoping/I have a feeling/A terrible fear encroaching,” she croons over soft guitar strumming.

Hawke shared details about the genesis of the song, which started out as a poem, in a recent interview to Pitchfork.

“After seeing the movie Call Me by Your Name for the second time, I left the theatre and I was walking home to my apartment in Brooklyn, and I just started thinking about the images of water and the romantic feeling in that movie,” she said.

“I was just filled with this intense jealousy and desire be in love and feel that way. Then I wrote the lyrics to To Love a Boy as a poem, and I sent them to Jesse Harris, and he wrote that melody, and I loved it.”

To Love a Boy was first released on August 16, along with the acoustic ballad Stay Open. Both singles will appear on her upcoming debut album, out at a yet-unknown date.

In the meantime, discover the music video for Hawke’s To Love a Boy below: ― AFP-Relaxnews