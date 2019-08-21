New featurette offers more footage from ‘Downton Abbey’ film (VIDEO)

A screengrab from the ‘Downton Abbey’ that stars Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery and Elizabeth McGovern among others.

LOS ANGELES, Aug 21 ― Focus Features has released a new featurette that takes us behind-the-scenes of upcoming Downton Abbey.

The film picks up after the TV show and now the Crawley family are preparing for the impending visit of King George V and Queen Mary to Downton.

The main cast from the critically acclaimed show return for this film including Dame Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Penelope Wilton, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Sophie McShera and Lesley Nicol..

Also onboard are Imelda Staunton, Tuppence Middleton, Geraldine James, David Haig, Simon Jones, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.

The synopsis of the film reads: “This fall, the worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance.”

Downton Abbey is set for international release on September 13.