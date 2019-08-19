Police report lodged against rapper Caprice for suggesting Kelantanese don’t understand English

Caprice touched a nerve after claiming that people from Kelantan were lacking in English skills. — Picture from Instagram/capriceofficial

PETALING JAYA, Aug 19 — A non-governmental organisation (NGO) known as Anak Kelantan Prihatin has lodged a police report against rapper Caprice for allegedly insulting people from the state.

The report was made at the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters yesterday at around 4.45pm, reported mStar.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli, said that Kelantanese people were “lying” by claiming to understand speeches given by divisive Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik.

The rapper has since apologised for his remarks on Instagram and has offered to work with the NGO to provide Islamic-related services such as umrah packages to Kelantanese Muslims.

Caprice was referring to a recent talk given by Dr Zakir at Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru on August 9.

Caprice later posted an Instagram comment alleging that the northeastern state was struggling with social issues despite being governed by a conservative Islamic party.

Anak Kelantan Prihatin spokesperson Norlida Daud said that Caprice’s statements amounted to slander and called on the authorities to take action against him.