BTS member Suga shamed for gaining weight, K-pop fans worldwide rally to defend him

Suga became the target of body-shaming after South Korean social media users criticised him for putting on a few pounds. — Picture from Twitter/bts_twt

PETALING JAYA, Aug 15 — The K-pop industry is notorious for setting unrealistic beauty standards that affect both male and female singers alike.

Suga, a member of South Korea’s hottest boyband BTS, was not spared from the wrath of social media users in his home country who criticised him for looking heavier in recent photos.

Comments posted on South Korean web portal Nate on August 12 slammed Suga, whose real name is Min Yoongi, for “not looking like an idol”.

BTS fans, known collectively as the ARMY, then reacted by trending “YoongiWeLoveYou” worldwide on Twitter to combat the hate being directed at the 26-year-old.

#YoongiWeLoveYou

we’ll always love you, yoongiii~~~ please stay happy and healthy~~~ pic.twitter.com/B6Zj42aDpI — please respect bts during their break ✌︎ (@lil_bangtan) August 13, 2019

Several followers of Suga defended him from criticism and called on keyboard warriors to stop being judgmental over the Boy With Luv rapper’s appearance.

To all humans who dare call Yoongi fat just because he is being healthy, leave bc you don’t deserve to see him happy and thriving,just because you are sad with your life does not give you the right to tear other's down #YoongiYouArePerfect #YoongiWeLoveYou pic.twitter.com/hqqzTEyMdI — Isabella with luv (@Bbyboyjinnie) August 14, 2019

Fans also gushed over the star’s chubby cheeks, with one Twitter user saying it was a sign that the band members were “eating well”.

#YoongiWeLoveYou ....Your cute gummy smile and your cheeks are Adorable... 💜 pic.twitter.com/ex5OPySwef — lovechimchim (@smartingi96) August 15, 2019

It makes me soooooo giddy so see that he had gained weight because it literally means they are eating well and on top of that he is more cuter then before like wtf ......chubby BTS are SUPERIOR 😔😔...HE LOOKS SOOOOO FREAKING CUTE I CAN'T 😢#YoongiWeLoveYou #YoongiYouArePerfect — Tanusha(तनुषा) (@Tanusha76727144) August 15, 2019

The BTS members are currently on their first vacation since debuting in 2013 with the song No More Dream.

The group is expected to return to the music scene with concerts in Saudi Arabia and South Korea this October.