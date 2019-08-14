Watch first trailer for Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' (VIDEO)

Saoirse Ronan stars as Jo March in Greta Gerwig's upcoming 'Little Women.' — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — The new adaptation of the classic novel stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Florence Pugh, along with Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

The classic novel by Louisa May Alcott follows the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, played by Emma Watson (Beauty and the Beast), Saoirse Ronan (Mary Queen of Scots), Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects) and Florence Pugh (Midsommar) respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of the Civil War.

Writer-director Gerwig's (Lady Bird, Frances Ha) version stars Laura Dern (Big Little Lies) as the girls' mother, and Meryl Streep (The Post) as their wealthy aunt. Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) plays the boy next door who is irresistibly drawn to the lively, loving family and their adventures, especially to passionate writer Jo.

The Sony Pictures film is set for release in December 2019.

Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton and Bob Odenkirk also star. — AFP-Relaxnews