'The Boys': First image from Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video series

'The Boys' launched on Amazon Prime Video on July 26, 2019. — Image courtesy of Amazon Prime Video via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Aug 13 — This past weekend, Eric Kripke, showrunner and co-creator of The Boys, revealed a first peek of the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series via Twitter.

Kripke, who also created the series Supernatural, is seen alongside a handful of bloodsplattered stars of The Boys. While shooting of this second season appears to have begun, at this point no broadcast date has been indicated.

The superheroes from "The Boys are already back to work for Amazon Prime Video. Just two weeks after its release on the American giant's streaming platform, showrunner Eric Kripke shared a first image from the shoot of the new season of the irreverent series via his Twitter account.

In the picture, Kripke appears in the centre surrounded by actors Tomer Kapon, who plays Frenchie; Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko; Jack Quaid in the role of Hughie, and Laz Alonso as Marvin. Covered in blood, the actors are giving the finger to the camera in keeping with the impertinent spirt of the series.

Currently being filmed, the second season of The Boys was announced July 22, even before the first season debuted on July 26 on the streaming site.

Based on the comics of the same title by Garth Ennis, the new Amazon Prime Video series follows a group of superheroes called the "Seven" who, unlike classic superheroes, are egotistical, greedy, and even cruel.

This group is confronted by The Boys who have no superpowers but do all they can to reveal the true face of these “heroes” to the world.

While Aya Cash was announced as a new cast member during last month's Comic-Con event, no image has yet been revealed of the actress best known for her role as Gretchen in the series You're the Worst. She will star as superheroine Stormfront.

Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Eric Kripke (Supernatural), the series brings together Karl Urban (Star Trek), Antony Starr (Banshee), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl) and Erin Moriarty (Jessica Jones).

The first season consists of eight episodes; for the time being, it has not been indicated when the second season will hit viewers' screens. — AFP-Relaxnews