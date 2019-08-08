Tickets for Jay Chou KL concert on sale from Aug 24

Get ready to be blown away by Jay Chou during his Feb 29 concert at Bukit Jalil National Stadium. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/jaychou

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — Tickets for Mandopop king Jay Chou's Carnival World Tour in Kuala Lumpur next year will be on sale from Aug 24.

Oriental Daily reported that the tickets will start selling from 10am at Sungai Wang Plaza while online purchase can be made at Ticket Charge (www.ticketcharge.com.my) from 2pm on the same day.

The February 29 concert will be held at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Taiwanese singer-songwriter’s eighth concert tour will celebrate the multi award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Prior to his stop in Malaysia, Chou will be performing for two nights in Singapore on January 10 and 11.

He last performed in Malaysia in January last year before returning again in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.