Netflix’s ‘contract’ lays down ground rules for binge-watching couples

LOS ANGELES, Aug 3 — Couples watching TV shows together can be dicey: for instance, if one partner decides to watch an episode before the other, arguments are likely.

Since situations like this probably happen, Netflix has come up with a contract of sorts to ensure that peace reigns during the Netflix “co-watching experience.

The agreement is fairly simple, listing down the following five rules:

I won’t fall asleep

I won’t get distracted by my phone causing the other person to rewind because I missed something;

I won’t continue watching a show without the other person present;

I won’t talk whilst the show is on; In the event that I come across a spoiler,

I won’t share it with the other person.

Netflix is even listed as a witness on the agreement. So if you often bicker about shows with your significant other, maybe this contract might be a help