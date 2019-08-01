Robert de Niro to work with Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' (VIDEO)

Robert de Niro (right) won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in 'Raging Bull,' directed by Martin Scorsese (left) in 1981. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — After Marvin's Room and This Boy's Life, Robert De Niro will again be working with Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, according to Deadline Hollywood. While negotiations are still underway, filming is expected to begin in mid-2020.

The film is an adaptation of the book by the same name by David Grann. It relates the true story of murders of members of Oklahoma's Osage tribe after oil was discovered on their land in the 1920s.

Filming is set to begin in spring 2020 with an autumn or winter release date. Eric Roth, who won the Oscar for the screenplay of Forrest Gump in 1995, is set to write the adaptation which Imperative Entertainment paid US$5 million (RM20.6 million) for in 2016. In the film, which will be produced by Paramount, Robert De Niro is expected to star as serial killer William Hale, according to Deadline.

The project will be the 16th time Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio have worked together, after such blockbusters as Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

As for Robert De Niro, the Godfather actor has appeared in several of Scorsese's now-classic feature films, including 1976's Taxi Driver and 1990's Goodfellas.

The two have worked together on nine films in total, the most recent of which is The Irishman, for which a teaser dropped yesterday. That movie will open the New York Film Festival on September 27 before airing on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews