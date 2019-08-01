Destiny’s Child: ‘The Writing’s On The Wall’ out on vinyl for its 20th anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 — The classic album from Beyonce’s former group, Destiny’s Child, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. To commemorate the occasion, the album will be reissued on vinyl this November.
How could we ever forget Bills, Bills, Bills, Say My Name, or Jumpin,’ Jumpin’? They’re all part of the second album from Destiny’s Child which came out in 1999 and sold 15 million copies.
"The Writing's On The Wall" will be released on vinyl on November 1st exclusively via @UrbanOutfitters.— Destiny's Child (@destinyschild) July 30, 2019
Pre-Order now: https://t.co/3WtzF2leEB#DCWritings20 pic.twitter.com/KkNG3c92Ue
The 20th-anniversary vinyl edition will be available from November 1 via Urban Outfitters. Fans may pre-order the album on the brand’s website: https://bit.ly/2YxC3lR. — AFP-Relaxnews