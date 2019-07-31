Betty Gilpin faces off with Hilary Swank as she fights for her life in ‘The Hunt’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Hunt’ that stars Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts among others.

LOS ANGELES, July 31 ― Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have released the first trailer for upcoming thriller The Hunt that stars Hilary Swank, Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts.

A group of strangers find themselves in a forest with no idea how they got there until they realise they have been chosen as human prey for a bunch of elites at a remote Manor House who hunt humans for sport.

The film also stars Ike Barinholtz, Justin Hartley, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, Macon Blair, Steve Coulter and Ethan Suplee.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen for a very specific purpose The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Swank) at the centre of it all.”

The Hunt is set for US release on September 27.