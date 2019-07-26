Graceful gesture: Singer Aishah returns fake bling to Vida in handmade box

Aishah decided to return Vida’s fake necklace in a box she made herself. — Picture from Instagram/aishahjmm and datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, July 26 — After Datuk Seri Vida gifted diamonds to singer Aishah in snack jars, the Gegar Vaganza 4 winner has decided to take the high road by returning the beauty mogul’s fake jewels in a handmade box.

Although the singer, whose real name is Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, felt slighted by Vida’s gesture, she did not want to prolong the drama any longer by responding in a vengeful manner.

“Before this, we observed the manner in which Vida handed things over and we had ideas about how we could respond.

“When we thought it over, I decided I didn’t want to embarrass my family and moreover, I’ve never been taught to be rude by my parents.

“With an open heart, I’m returning the necklace in a box that I made myself. Handmade, you can’t find it anywhere else!” she said during a livestream of the handover on Instagram.

The diamond necklace in question was a GV4 prize sponsored by Vida that was exposed as fake when Aishah had it assessed by jewellers last year.

The cosmetics tycoon, whose real name is Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, thought she ended the year-long dispute with Aishah last week when she gifted five pieces of jewellery to her, including a one-carat diamond worth RM27,100 and a 0.70-carat diamond worth RM12,920.

However, she sparked controversy again when she decided to package the jewels in snack jars from her daughter Cik B’s product line.

An Instagram clip uploaded by Aishah last week shows Vida mock-feeding the diamonds meant for Aishah to her son, which he later spat out.

In an mStar report, Vida claimed that the fake diamond saga with Aishah has caused her business empire to crumble, resulting in a loss of millions of ringgit.