HK artistes' concern over recent violence at Yuen Long MRT station

Maria Cordero is seeking psychiatric help following the unrest in Hong Kong. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Maria cordero

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — The unrest in the city state of Hong Kong, which began after the now-suspended extradition bill, have gotten artistes concerned.

Sin Chew Daily reported that artistes with activities planned around the area of Yuen Long, had either brought forward their events or cancelled it citing security concerns.

The area has seen unrest when white-clad men attacked protesters and passengers at the MRT station on Sunday.

Quoting Hong Kong's Ming Pao, Sin Chew reported that entertainer Maria Cordero was emotional when asked by the media about the Yuen Long incident.

“I am fast going crazy. I am seeking help from a psychiatrist and taking antidepressants. Why are you turning my home topsy turvy? Those who receive higher education and officials please come out and say something to put a rest to the matter. My home is slowly being destroyed.”

“My family asked me to move back to China, stop watching television, stop taking calls as when I see the matter I will cry. I can't do anything. I am useless. Please save my home.”

Hong Kong actress Do Do Cheng has asked her countrymen to take care of themselves. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/Do Do Cheng

Actress Do Do Cheng also urged the people to take care of themselves.

She added that people had been affected by events in the past month, especially the most recent incident on Sunday.

The veteran celebrity also urged Hong Kong citizens to look after themselves and "stop being sad."

She also spoke of Cordero's unhappiness, and had some words of advice:

“If you allow yourself to be affected by the current situation, stop looking at social media or stop watching the news. Do something that can make you happy. Either read a book or watch a movie. Detach yourself.”