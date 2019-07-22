Sturgill Simpson announces new album ‘Sound & Fury’ (VIDEO)

Sturgill Simpson at the Newport folk festival, USA, on July 27, 2018. —RMV/Shutterstock pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, July 22 — The country singer-songwriter made the announcement on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con, which ran from July 18 through 21 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The new LP will follow his 2016 A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, which won the Grammy Award for Best Country Album along with a nomination for Album of the Year.

Although Simpson did not reveal any release date, he called the forthcoming full-length his “heaviest” and “most psychedelic” yet.

“We went in without any preconceived notions and came out with a really sleazy, steamy rock n roll record”, he added.

Simpson also previewed the album’s companion anime movie, for which the singer teamed up with Japanese writer/director Junpei Mizusaki and character designer Takashi Okazaki.

The film, which is due on Netflix this fall, will feature music from the full album, with a different anime segment for each song.

“I had this idea that it’d be really cool to animate some of these songs, and we ended up with a futuristic, dystopian, post-apocalyptic, samurai film,” Simpson explained.

Sound & Fury marks Simpson’s latest foray into film. He recently appeared on Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die, for which he also created the movie’s title song.

Ahead of the release of Simpson’s new album Sound & Fury, discover the trailer for its companion anime film. — AFP-Relaxnews