International performers and music groups congregate at Rainforest World Music Festival ‘19

File picture of the Rainforest World Music Festival 2014 at the Sarawak Cultural Village, Kuching. — TheHive.Asia pic

KUCHING, July 13 (Bernama) — The long-awaited Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2019 kicked off yesterday at the Sarawak Culture Village (SCV) with an “over-load” of music and myriad activities for visitors.

The three-day iconic event has attracted 100 performers from 39 music groups involving 20 countries.

According to Sarawak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, this year’s festival features eight new countries or cultures, namely from Nagaland of Northeast India, Bhutan, Canary Islands, the Mauritius, West Kalimantan Indonesia, Jamaica, Estonia as well as the Ainu Culture from Japan.

“The local folks are excited with the staging of this annual festival because it showcases both international folk and indigenous music and songs where we get to share this with others,” he said at a media conference here today.

Abdul Karim said ticket sales for this year are encouraging with good walk-in rates.

“The attendance on the first day of the festival had hit over 6,000 people and this is based on the distribution of wristbands to the people coming into SCV.

“However, we are expecting a much bigger crowd today and thus looking forward to a full house. We are expecting a crowd of 8,000 people, which is also the maximum crowd space capacity that is available here,” he said.

The SCV was divided into multiple sections, including the Ingenious Stage, Theatre Stage, Jungle Stage, Tree Stage and Rainforest Music House, to provide platforms for the performers and artistes to interact with festival-goers.

For this year, the concept of “Responsible Tourism” has been incorporated into RWMF as 20 water dispensing machines have been stationed throughout the festive ground to reduce the usage of plastic water bottles.

“We have also introduced the usage of #UrBins by SPATIVATE and ‘Biji-Biji’ initiatives...creative signage in the festival to create awareness to public with regard to waste management,” he added. — Bernama