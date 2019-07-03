US rapper A$AP Rocky arrested in Sweden after brawl

Rapper A$AP Rocky attends the ‘Monster’ premiere during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Centre Theatre in Park City, Utah January 22, 2018. — AFP pic

STOCKHOLM, July 3 — US rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested early today on suspicion of serious assault after a brawl in Sweden’s capital, prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model was held with three others in connection with a fight that took place on Sunday, a Prosecution Authority spokeswoman said.

“One person was arrested for assault and three people were arrested for serious assault, and the artist is one of those three,” she added.

A$AP Rocky was detained around 1am (2300 GMT Tuesday), the prosecution said, a few hours after his appearance at the Smash hip hop festival in Stockholm. — Reuters