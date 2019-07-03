Two weeks for Vida to cough up RM80,000, apologise to singer Aishah in 'fake diamonds’ debacle

Aishah after the successful mediation session between both parties yesterday. - Instagram/aishahjmm

PETALING JAYA, July 3 — Cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, better known as Datuk Seri Vida has to pay the price tag value of jewellery amounting to RM80,000 to singer Wan Aishah Wan Ariffin, before or by July 17.

Mediation talks at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex between representatives from both parties yesterday, also agreed that the flamboyant millionaire in Vida is also required to make a public apology via a special press conference.

In a press conference held earlier today to announce the agreed terms, the 54-year-old singer, through her lawyer Muhammad Izwan Azmi, revealed the results of the mediation.

Vida is also required to pay RM7,500 for Aishah’s legals costs before or by this Sunday.

Failure to comply to the agreed terms will see the veteran singer proceed with further legal action.

The showdown between the two began last year after Aishah discovered her jewellery prize for the Gegar Vaganza sponsored by Vida, supposedly priced at RM80,000, was a mere fake after an appraisal.

The singer has also initiated legal action against Bina Mega Empire, which has failed to handover the main prize of a piece of land.