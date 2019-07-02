Lucky fans catch glimpse of reclusive Heavenly King Aaron Kwok with family

Heavenly King Aaron Kwok was spotted boarding his luxurious yacht with his family recently. ― Picture via Facebook/Aaron Kwok

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Heavenly King Aaron Kwok set tongues wagging when a picture of him waiting to board his luxurious yacht with his family recently was posted on social media.

The normally reserved Kwok was spotted at Lamma Island with his wife, eldest daughter and nanny who were about to take a ride on the yacht.

Fans who met the family took to social media to praise Kwok for being a loving family man, his good looks and his friendliness.

Although Kwok's social media postings are normally of his career, his wife Moka Fang had previously shared on her social media about the interior of the yacht.