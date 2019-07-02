Lady Gaga, Letitia Wright among hundreds invited to join film academy

Lady Gaga arrives at the 76th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 7, 2019. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 2 ― The group that hands out the Oscars said yesterday it had invited 842 new members from 59 countries including Lady Gaga, Sterling K. Brown and Letitia Wright as the organisation strives to further diversify its ranks. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said half of the new invitees were women and 29 per cent were people of colour. If all accept, it will bring total membership to more than 9,000 ― 32 per cent of them female and 16 per cent of them people of colour.

Other invitees include Adele, Claire Foy, Tom Holland and Elisabeth Moss.

In 2016, the academy launched a campaign to diversify its membership after criticism that its largely white, male and older roster of film industry professionals was a barrier to racial and gender equality among Oscar winners and nominees.

The next Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 9. ― Reuters