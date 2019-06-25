George Clooney to direct and star in Netflix's 'Good Morning, Midnight' adaptation

The as-yet untitled adaptation marks George Clooney’s first feature film for a streaming service. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 25 — The Oscar winner is attached to direct and star in the film based on Lily Brooks-Dalton’s 2016 novel.

Mark L. Smith will adapt the screenplay from Brooks-Dalton’s sci-fi thriller.

The post-apocalyptic plot follows Augustine (Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, and an astronaut on board the Aether spacecraft which is trying to return home to Earth, as Augustine races to make contact with the spaceship.

Clooney and producing partner Grant Heslov are producing the project under their Smokehouse Pictures banner with Anonymous Content and Syndicate Entertainment. Production will begin in October.

“Grant and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved with this incredible project,” said Clooney in a statement. “Mark is a writer we’ve long admired and his script is haunting. We’re thrilled to be working with our friends at Netflix as well.”

The as-yet untitled adaptation marks Clooney’s first feature film for a streaming service, and first project with Netflix, as well as his first directorial project since 2017’s Suburbicon. He recently executive-produced, appeared in, and directed several episodes of Hulu’s adaptation of Joseph Heller’s Catch-22. — AFP-Relaxnews