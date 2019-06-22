Monsta X member stuck at KLIA immigration day before concert

Wonho gave fans a scare after an immigration snafu. — Picture via Facebook/Monsta X

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — K-pop band Monsta X member Wonho was stuck at the KLIA airport last night, a day before his group is due to perform for a concert.

The singer, whose birth name is Lee Ho-seok, was seen being held back at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while the rest of the group left - presumably to their hotel.

Monsta X fans, known by their fandom name Monbebe, tweeted about Wonho's predicament.

It's not know precisely the issue why he was not allowed to clear immigration as the group's label made no formal announcement on the matter.

Some tweets claimed the star had lost his passport while another stated it was a visa issue.

Singers performing in Malaysia need special work visas and there was some speculation that the singer didn't have the right visa with him - but that would be surprising considering the band had performed here last year.

Whatever it is, Wonho apparently spent the night at KLIA but was cleared to enter the country early this morning.

He will be making his way to join the group who will be performing tonight at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam.

Tickets for the event have recieved a brisk response with VIP tickets selling out in the blink of an eye.

Monsta X were created via the reality show No Mercy and consists of seven members: Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M.

Managed by Starship Entertainment, the group has seen its star rise in the last few years with shows in the US and even appearing as their animated selves on the popular animated series We Bare Bears.

Watch their latest video Who Do You Love, featuring French Montana below.