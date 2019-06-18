Luc Besson's 'Anna' gets an action-packed trailer (VIDEO)

Russian model Sasha Luss lands her first leading movie role in Luc Besson's 'Anna.' — Picture courtesy of Pathe via AFP

PARIS, June 18 — The famous French filmmaker is set to return with Anna, a spy thriller opening June 21 in the US. The movie, which now has a new international trailer, stars Russian model Sasha Luss, as well as actors Cillian Murphy, Luke Evans and Helen Mirren.

The latest picture from Luc Besson has a new international trailer ahead of its theatrical release. Anna is billed as a fast-paced spy thriller in which appearances are deceptive. As well as revealing new footage from the movie, an official poster shows lead star Sasha Luss flanked by Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Luke Evans (Beauty and the Beast). Helen Mirren (The Queen) is also on the cast.

Echoing the filmmaker's hit movie Nikita, Anna — written and directed by Luc Besson — follows a complex and multifaceted young woman. Beneath her striking beauty, this femme fatale is a dangerous and mysterious individual. Is she a doll-seller in Moscow, a supermodel in Paris or a corrupt cop?

Could Anna be a cold contract killer or is she a double agent? Like a Russian doll, she appears to be many women all at the same time, while her real identity remains elusive. — AFP-Relaxnews