Will Smith’s ‘King Richard’ out November 2020

Will Smith will play Richard WIlliams, father and coach of Serena and Venus Williams. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 15 — A film about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams is expected to release in theaters from November 2020.

With Will Smith as Richard Williams, father and coach to tennis superstars Venus and Serena, King Richard is heading for a November 25, 2020 release date.

The late year debut orients King Richard both towards holiday season movie goers and Hollywood awards season.

Along with a release date, the biopic now also has a director: Reinaldo Marcus Green, who turned heads with his feature-length debut, 2018 crime thriller “Monsters and Men.”

He’s also helmed three episodes of the upcoming Top Boy season 3.

Smith, who is also on board as a producer, recently appeared in Disney’s fairy-tale retelling Aladdin and has roles in Gemini Man, Bright 2, and two more Bad Boys films lined up. — AFP-Relaxnews