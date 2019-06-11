Netflix buys ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’ video game adaptation starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal

US actress Jessica Chastain will star alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in 'The Division'. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 — The movie adaptation of Tom Clancy’s The Division video game is heading to the Netflix streaming site, the games firm Ubisoft announced at E3 2019. David Leitch (Deadpool 2) is directing the project, with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal in the leading roles.

Tom Clancy is coming to Netflix. After landing on the Amazon Prime Video platform via the Jack Ryan series in August 2018, the US streaming giant Netflix has bought distribution rights to the adaptation of the Tom Clancy’s The Division video game.

The film, starring Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal, will be directed by David Leitch, who previously helmed Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Rafe Judkins, also behind the Uncharted video game adaptation, is writing the screenplay.

The story is set in the near future and sees a mortal virus being spread by paper banknotes on Black Friday, decimating the city of New York and killing millions of people. The catastrophe sends the rest of society spiraling into total chaos by the time the holiday season arrives. However, a group of specially trained civilians is activated in a bid to save whoever and whatever is left.

As well as their starring roles, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain will co-produce the film via their respective Nine Stories and Freckle Films companies. Ubisoft Film and Television and 87North Productions are also involved.

The Tom Clancy’s The Division video game proved a fast-selling hit when it launched in 2016 and now has more than 20 million players. A sequel game, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 was released in March 2019.

