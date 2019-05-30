SM announces K-pop group EXO’s fifth solo concert, minutes after dropping bombshell on member DO’s early enlistment

Earlier today, SM confirmed reports that DO, whose real name is Do KyungSoo , has decided to enlist voluntarily as an active duty soldier after discussions with the company and the other members of the group.— Picture via Twitter/weareoneEXO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — South Korea’s SM Entertainment has just announced that popular K-pop group EXO’s long-awaited fifth solo concert will be taking place this July, but some fans were finding it hard to rejoice as the news came just minutes after the agency confirmed earlier reports that the group’s main vocalist DO will be enlisting in the army.

‘K-POP 킹’ #엑소 가 오는 7월 2주간 6회에 걸쳐 다섯 번째 단독 콘서트 ‘EXO PLANET #5 - EXplOration -‘를 개최합니다!



📆19.07.19-21 & 07.26-28

📍서울 올림픽공원 KSPO DOME

🎫팬클럽 선예매:19.06.04. 8PM (KST) 예스24

🎫일반 예매:19.06.11. 8PM (KST) 예스24#EXO #EXO_PLANET #EXplOration pic.twitter.com/Ekobg8dbTm — EXO (@weareoneEXO) May 30, 2019

Earlier today, SM confirmed reports that DO, whose real name is Do Kyung-soo, had decided to enlist voluntarily as an active duty soldier on July 1 after discussions with the company and the other members of the group.

The news came as a major shock as DO is actually able to delay his enlistment until the age of 28, or until 2021.

Fans shared mixed feelings as they tried to digest the news.

SM: Good news or bad news?

EXO-Ls: Bad news first.

SM: KYUNGSOO is enlisting.

EXO-Ls: WHAT THE F. ARE YOU JOKING. THIS AIN'T FUNNY. I'LL BURN YOU.

SM: Wanna know the good news?

EXO-Ls: NO, NOT THE RIGHT TIME. LET US CRY.

SM: EXO PLANET 5.

EXO-Ls: I HATE YOU SM.#EXplOration #EXO pic.twitter.com/rLqwXyjl1P — HappyWithEXO 🌻💛 (@rzfd97) May 30, 2019

Kyungsoo enlistment news is trending at no.1 and no.25 at naver while the new concert news is nowhere to be seen? 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FdPuQg2Hgr — ethereal rose (@yogurtdyo) May 30, 2019

We know you've thought about this through and through so we're gonna place our full trust on you, love you and pray for your healthy return. You always take us by surprise but you always end up making us proud. We support you.



It's just that we're gonna miss you. So bad. pic.twitter.com/BPUtLmDRru — DOrKyungsooPH (@DOrKyungsooPH) May 30, 2019

Kpop now just pop without Kyungsoo pic.twitter.com/P4E9tF3JME — soo’s peach eater (@befoursoo) May 30, 2019

Aside from SM’s official statement, DO also shared a handwritten heartfelt message to his fans in which he revealed that he had wanted to inform them first before the media picked up the news.

“My heart is heavy, because I wanted to tell you first but I’m a little late,

“I am leaving a message like this because I wanted to tell you all that I will do well and return safely and healthily, as I came to this decision after much thought.

“I am always truly thankful toward EXO-L for your unending support, and I hope that your days are only full of things that make you smile, and that you are always healthy,” he said, referring to EXO fans.

“I will take care to return healthy and greet you once again. Thank you.”

DO, who is also a well-known actor, has starred in various Korean dramas and movies including 100 Days My Prince, the first two instalments of Along with the Gods and more recently Swing Kids.

He is also reported to be in the lineup for the third and fourth instalment of Along with the Gods.

Titled “EXO PLANET #5 — EXplOration”, EXO’s concert will take place from July 19 through 21 and from July 26 through 28, and it will be held in KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Soompi reports that EXO will be performing several songs including B-side tracks from their fifth album Don’t Mess Up My Tempo and the repackaged version of the album, Love Shot.

Tickets will be available for fan club members on June 4 at 8pm KST (June 4 at 7pm Malaysia Time), and for regular purchasers on June 11 at 8pm KST (June 11 at 7pm Malaysia Time) on YES24.

DO will only be discharged from the army in 2021. Until then, fans can mend their broken hearts by listening to his soulful voice here: