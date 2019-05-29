The horror! Fan professes love for favourite commercial featuring Adibah Noor — except it wasn’t her (VIDEO)

Adibah has pointed out before that she was not the actress in the ad. — Picture from Instagram/adibah_noor

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — A fan decided to take to social media to share his favourite Aidilfitri TV commercial from the past featuring actress and singer, Adibah Noor, mentioning her to catch her attention.

The effort worked, and all would have been good — except for the fact that the commercial didn’t feature her, and that he had mistaken the actress for another curvy talent.

On Twitter, @SyedAliff had tweeted, “The most legendary horror Hari Raya Aidilfitri commercial” with a laughing emoji and tagging Adibah.

The mid-200s ad by Proton which was to create awareness of wearing back passenger seatbelts, featured a lady driving alone before an uninvited guest in a pontianak pops up from behind.

In horror, the driver slams on the brakes, causing the mischievous entity to be thrown out, before a larger sized pontianak shows up and smacks the first on the head for not using the rear seatbelts.

A moment after the tweet was posted, Adibah, who has pointed out it was not her before on her social media accounts in the past — tweeted out to Syed Aliff.

“Sorry. It’s not me. Not all fat talents are me.”

The polite but pointed tweet was enough for him to immediately delete the tweet and issue an apology to her.