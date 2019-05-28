20,000 views for short film to graduate, social media calls out university for ‘requirement’

Redza Minhat and other celebrities not amused by university's educational requirements of YouTube views. — Picture via Instagram/redzaminhat

PETALING JAYA, May 28 — Actor Redza Minhat lashed out at students spamming celebrities and social media influencers on Twitter, begging to be retweeted to achieve a requirement of 20,000 views for their short film to graduate.

The 38-year-old actor questioned the educational requirements that focused on numbers, saying the students should reconsider wasting their money attending university, and take up social media marketing instead.

“I’m not sure what’s the point of this assignment — ‘need 20,000 views to graduate’.

“What are y’all teaching students to become? It’s a short film for (expletive) sake, you want it viral, go study with the Instafamous, no need to waste money entering university,” he tweeted yesterday.

The tweet which Redza posted a screenshot of that barely censored the name of university and has since been deleted, which tagged several celebrities including actress Sharifah Amani, singer and actress Adibah Noor, singer Yuna, a film industry account in @twt_filem as well as social media influencer Jinnyboy.

The original tweet read, “we’re media students from (censored) and have been assigned to produce a short film, we need to generate 20K views to graduate. Hope all of you can RT and help us achieve our target. TQ,” with a link to a YouTube video below.

Adibah Noor and Yuna ignored the tweet, Sharifah Amani retweeted Redza’s comment, while Jinnyboy offered s short reply, unamused by the request.

Tell your lecturer it's not about the views, it's about the effort and message — Jin Lim (@Jinnyboy) May 25, 2019

Some chimed in about the ‘requirement’ including popular Era FM radio announcer, Haniff Hamzah who said he had received a similar request before.

I agree with @rdzaminhat. Ada juga pernah dapat DM macam ni from a student. Fame is not success https://t.co/I6hjXAY5FP — Haniff Hamzah (@Haniff_hamzah) May 27, 2019

Many on social media commented while the intention of possibly implementing the necessary skills to market a piece of work was commendable, the execution was a shallow understanding of how things worked.

When your life is measured by followers and likes. So sad. 😔😔😔 — Linda A (@a_azlinda83) May 27, 2019

Views and likes are real,embrace — radzio (@radzie78) May 27, 2019