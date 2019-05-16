How to tell the difference between Aliff Aziz, Aliff Syukri and Alif Satar (VIDEO)

Social media users came up with their own take of how to differentiate between Aliff Aziz, Alif Satar and Aliff Syukri. — Picture via Twitter

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — After singer Alif Satar went viral for his facepalm photo in a humorous take on constantly being mistaken for Singaporean peer Aliff Aziz, another Aliff has come forward to distance himself from his namesake.

Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Datuk Seri Aliff Syukri has come forward to ‘educate’ social media users after being the target of harassment from those who are apparently confused by which Aliff is dominating the headlines with his extramarital scandal.

In response, this Aliff uploaded a video to explain the difference between him and the singer and actor.

“Because a lot of people commented, come let me teach you about the difference between me and Aliff Aziz.

“Look at the photos closely, the nose, teeth, eyes everything. I made this video because I am tired of the insults and hate I am getting with every posting.”

While Aliff Syukri ended with, “Pray that all will be well for him” in reference to the latest controversy involving Aliff Aziz, social media users had more to add on, roasting the flamboyant businessman.

A viral image of all three were laid out side by side, labelling Aliff Aziz as ‘the cheater’, Alif Satar as ‘the threatened’ and Aliff Syukri as ‘the one who cries’.

The reference to Aliff Syukri, referred to his numerous times the millionaire has taken to Instagram in tears after his own numerous controversies.

Three days ago, images and videos supposedly of Aliff Aziz topless and with a girl social media users have been claiming as a 16-year-old went viral in the third episode of extramarital affairs involving him since 2017.