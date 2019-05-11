Can’t get enough Avengers? Marvel to unfurl next phase of movies this summer

‘Avengers: Endgame’ actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson at an April 2019 event in Los Angeles. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 11 — Disney CEO Bob Iger expects to unveil a new batch of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects before long, as Phase Three closer Spider-Man: Far From Home heads to theatres in July.

Want to know which Marvel movies are coming next? Disney CEO Bob Iger isn’t ready to talk about it just yet, but says that more information is coming northern Summer 2019, according to Variety.

That timeline places a more detailed Marvel Cinematic Universe announcement or series of announcements near or shortly after the release of July’s Spider-Man: Far from Home and before the debut of streaming service Disney+ in December.

Speaking to investors during a regular quarterly earnings call, Iger teased “huge opportunities” and “many many different directions that we can go” — something that might relate to the Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

Until then, there is already a fair amount of information about seven MCU projects in various states of development.

Sequels to Black Panther, Doctor Strange, a third Guardians of the Galaxy, an origin story for Avengers character Black Widow, and debuts for stellar superhuman race The Eternals and supreme martial artist Shang-Chi are all on the go, while a second Captain Marvel seems likely.

Of those, Black Widow and Shang-Chi are expected to begin filming in 2019.

Separately, Marvel Studios has announced theatrical releases for a total of eight mystery projects, setting out its intentions for May and November of 2020, February, May and November of 2021, and then February, May and July of 2022.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is to become the destination for Captain America spin-off The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and speculative animated series What If...? in 2019, Avengers: Age of Ultron spin-off WandaVision and Thor character solo outing Loki in 2020, and an undated Hawkeye series. — AFP-Relaxnews