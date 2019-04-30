'Killing Eve,' 'A Very English Scandal' among winners at Bafta TV Craft Awards

'A Very English Scandal' by Stephen Frears is available on Amazon Prime Video internationally. — Image courtesy of Amazon Prime via AFP

LONDON, April 30 — Ahead of the Bafta TV Awards ceremony, the 21st edition of the Bafta TV Craft Awards rewarded the talent behind the success of television series.

The British Academy paid homage to the people working behind the scenes to produce top-quality programming on Sunday, at the 21st edition of the Bafta TV Craft Awards, rebroadcast on BBC One.

A Very English Scandal swept the floor, winning three awards from eight nominations.

Stephen Frears's dramatic comedy with Hugh Grant playing Jeremy Thorpe won the award for Best Costume Design, Best Editing (Fiction), and last but not least, Best Director for Fiction, where Frears (Dangerous Liaisons) was up against the directors of Killing Eve and Bodyguard.

The production with the greatest number of nominations for this 21st edition, nine in total, was Killing Eve. However, the spy drama starring Sandra Oh, won only two awards, for Best Original Score and Best Sound (Fiction).

British mini-series Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, didn't leave empty-handed either, with Edward Berger's dramatic comedy winning two Bafta TV Craft Awards out of four nominations, with the award for Best Drama Writer going to David Nicholls and the award for Best Production Design to Tom Burton.

The ceremony was just a foretaste of the highly-anticipated ceremony for the Bafta TV Awards, which rewards the actors and actresses starring in the top TV series. The 2019 edition will take place this May 12 with Killing Eve and Bodyguard both competing for the award for Best Drama Series. — AFP-Relaxnews