Teen idol Aiman Tino lodges police report over explicit video, threatens legal action

Aiman Tino has decided to take action after a second viral video emerged last week that was said to be him. — Picture courtesy of Aiman Tino

PETALING JAYA, April 25 – Popular teen idol, Aiman Tino, lodged a police report last night over an explicit video of a man stripping that was said to look like him.

The singer, whose real name is Mohamad Aiman Yusri, said the drastic action was necessary because an irresponsible individual had continued to make unsubstantiated allegations that ruined his reputation and affected his family.

“On that viral video that has been circulating of late that shames me and my family, I have taken the necessary action.”

According to Berita Harian, Aiman made the report at the Kuala Kubu Bharu police station at 11.52pm last night.

He said he hoped it would serve as a lesson to anyone who tried to take advantage towards others, including artists.

“Do not think we should only remain silent as artists without reacting.

“If the individual intends to continue with the slander, they best remember they will be hunted down. We will meet in court soon.”

Last week, an explicit video on of someone that supposedly resembled Aiman went viral, the second after another that included lewd acts made its rounds about a month ago.

He had earlier explained about a similar shirt worn by the man in the video, saying like everyone else he shopped at similar brands.

The singer has denied he is the person in both videos.