Hundreds of drones light up KL skyline to signal the arrival of the Avengers! (VIDEO)

The 300 drones made it into the Malaysia Book of Records for ‘The Most Drones Used in a Light Show’. — Picture from Facebook/MarvelMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Marvel Studio’s Avengers: Endgame opens in cinema across Malaysia today, and many consider it one of the most if not the most anticipated cinematic event of the year.

To remind everyone that the movie opens today, 300 LED drones took flight and lit up the Kuala Lumpur night sky yesterday with a mesmerising light display featuring icons from Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and the Hulk.

You can check out the full light show on Friday near KL Tower from 8pm to 10pm.

The 300 drones also made it into the Malaysia Book of Records for “The Most Drones Used in a Light Show”. Powering the collective drone hive was technology developed by Intel.

Even before the screening, the movie has made RM10 million in advance ticket sales in Malaysia alone. This makes Endgame the highest grossing film in terms of advance ticket sales.

If you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know what Endgame is all about, it is the final chapter of an epic Marvel cinematic saga spanning over 22 Marvel movies across 11 years. Endgame is the final chapter in the saga and one that is set to be most talked about for years to come.

Check out the full compilation of all the Avengers: Endgame trailers below. — SoyaCincau