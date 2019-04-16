Michelle Yeoh signs on for ‘Avatar’ sequels

Yeoh has been cast as scientist Dr Karina Mogue in James Cameron’s forthcoming ‘Avatar’ movies. — AFP pic

PARIS, April 16 — Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh has been cast as scientist Dr Karina Mogue in James Cameron’s forthcoming Avatar movies, as per the franchise’s social media channels.

“Throughout her career, Michelle has always created unique and memorable characters. I look forward to working with Michelle to do the same thing on the Avatar sequels,” said Cameron.

2009 fantasy epic Avatar grossed US$2.8 billion (RM11.52 billion) worldwide. Avatar 2, the first of four follow-ups, is set to hit theatres on December 18, 2020. The following films will release on the same weekend over the next few years, with Avatar 3 releasing on December 17, 2021, Avatar 4 on December 20, 2024, and Avatar 5 on December 19, 2025.

Cameron and Jon Landau are producing via their Lightstorm Entertainment company.

Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver will return for the upcoming films, joined by Kate Winslet and Oona Chaplin, in addition to Yeoh.

Crazy Rich Asians star Yeoh, whose credits include Star Trek: Discovery, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Memoirs of A Geisha and Tomorrow Never Dies will next be seen in Last Christmas alongside Emilia Clarke and Golding, as well as in sci-fi action film Boss Level. She will also be headlining a new Star Trek Discovery spinoff. — AFP-Relaxnews