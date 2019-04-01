Watch this new TV spot for Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ that stars Will Smith.

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — Disney has released a new TV spot for its upcoming live-action adaptation of animated classic Aladdin.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film follows local thief Aladdin (Mena Massoud) who is asked to retrieve a magic lamp that contains a Genie of course (Will Smith). from a cave for the villainous Jafar (Marwan Kenzari).

The film also stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, Alan Tudyk, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen, Numan Acar and Navid Negahban.

The synopsis for the film reads: “A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.”

Aladdin is set for US release on May 24.