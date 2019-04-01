Stark sisters for life: Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner bid emotional farewell to ‘Game of Thrones’

Sophie Turner (left) and Maisie Williams have essentially grown up together on the set of ‘Game of Thrones’. — Picture courtesy of HBO

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — The cast of Game of Thrones are mourning the end of your favourite television series as much as you are.

They miss being on set so much that the stars are continuing to meet up for dinners and relive their days in the fictional world of Westeros.

In a post-wrap interview, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams spoke fondly about the cast’s frequent get-togethers.

“When we’re at the premiere again, there’ll be plenty more. You can’t just do one dinner and one party to end it," said Turner.

“It’s a long process for us to wean ourselves off Game of Thrones!”

It’s clear why the series holds such a special place in Turner and Williams’ hearts in particular.

Their roles as the Stark sisters not only brought them their first ever acting gigs but also catapulted them to international fame.

They quickly had to adapt themselves to the attention of zealous fans, with some even going as far as to analyse every microscopic detail of their lives in hopes of unveiling spoilers about the show.

“I remember having a little braid in my hair and the hair and makeup team would be like, ‘You cannot leave with that braid in your hair. We have to take it out’," said Turner.

“Because people will read into it and find some spoilers with just a braid. It’s crazy."

Turner said that no risks could be taken by the cast and crew when it came to spoilers. — Picture courtesy of HBO

Williams also noted how actors had to be vigilant in not accidentally revealing too much through their social media.

“There’ve been some photos that we’ve posted that are a little spoiler-y but it’s not terrible things," she said.

“It’s not like an episode being leaked out. But the more things get leaked, it makes us more nervous for sure."

What the duo could reveal was that the eighth season of the medieval fantasy drama will see Arya and Sansa going deeper into their roles as potential rulers of the kingdom.

Both characters started out in the series as children but quickly grew hardened by countless instances of violence and betrayal as the show progressed, all of which brought out a darker edge to their personalities.

Turner recalls being profoundly affected by the ninth episode in the first season where Ned Stark is executed by one of the show’s most famous antagonists, King Joffrey.

“Ned’s death, (for me) it was just like, ‘It’s not going to be that kind of show. It’s going to be this kind of show’,” she said.

“For my character, the scene where she kills Ramsay was like, ‘That’s Sansa.’”

Williams’ character Arya has been on an equally crazy journey since the show premiered in 2011.

The evolution of female characters on ‘GOT’ has been a favourite for Williams in the past few seasons of the show. — Picture courtesy of HBO

The youngest Stark daughter has transformed from an angsty adolescent into a seasoned assassin, and it’s just one example of how much the women in the series have evolved.

“I just think in these final seasons all of the women have started to really come into their own," said Williams.

“When you read into the show and you read into their storylines and how people have been playing the game, the women on top have really deserved to be there.”

To top it all off, there’s good news for Malaysian fans of the show.

Tune in to HBO (Astro channel 411 or 413) to catch the show’s eighth and final season premiere at the same time as the United States on April 15, 9am Malaysia time with a same-day encore at 10pm.

New episodes will be aired every Monday at the same time.

For fans who are constantly on the move, the series is also available on Astro GO.