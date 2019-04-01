Mckenna Grace added to ‘Ghostbusters 3’ lead cast

US actress Mckenna Grace at the world premiere of ‘Captain Marvel’ in Hollywood, California, March 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — She’s just been appearing in theatres as a young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel and is part of the ensemble driving June’s doll horror Annabelle Comes Home whose first trailer was released over the weekend.

Now Mckenna Grace is involved with Ghostbusters 3, as helmed by Jason Reitman, son of original director Ivan.

She joins Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) and Carrie Coon (Fargo Season 3), playing the daughter of a single-parent family that gets involved with the adventure movie’s ghostly goings-on.

Like Grace, Coon has a Marvel movie connection, having been seen in Avengers: Infinity War as Proxima Midnight, though neither have been announced for Avengers: Endgame.

Wolfhard, meanwhile, donned a Ghostbusters costume in Season 2 of Stranger Things.

Grace and Wolfhard’s characters are expected to be part of a new, young, four-person Ghostbusters squad.

The family is, in some way, connected to the franchise’s first entry.

The film follows on from 1984 and 1989 action comedies Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, which starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson alongside Sigourney Weaver, Rick Moranis, and Annie Potts.

A 2016 Ghostbusters: Answer the Call reboot movie featured Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth as its leads.

Jason Reitman, who is writing and directing 2020’s Ghostbusters 3, announced the three leads through his Twitter account. — AFP-Relaxnews