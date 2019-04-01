Kanye West is bringing his ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella (VIDEO)

On Twitter, Kim Kardashian West shared a video in which Kanye West confirmed his participation to Coachella. — Kim Kardashian West/Instagram pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, April 1 — At the beginning of the year, Kanye West started hosting his gospel-inspired Sunday Service sessions — which have featured some of his regular collaborators like Kid Cudi and 070 Shake.

In a short video posted to the Coachella Twitter account, West announced yesterday that he will perform his service during the festival’s second weekend. The concert is slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9am.

Kanye West's Sunday Service on Easter, Weekend 2 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jFIcLYNUlV — Coachella (@coachella) 31 March 2019

“We were out in Palm Springs and they took us to a little campground, because we were thinking about a little performance in Palm Springs, just a little one. Then they had a mountain, he had a mountain waiting for us. He had a date waiting for us. Only one date that mountain would be available to us: Easter Sunday at Coachella,” the rapper told attendees in the video.

The performance is a surprise as West was originally slated to perform as one of the Coachella’s headlining artists — alongside Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande. He later pulled out after a disagreement with the festival’s co-founder Paul Tollett regarding staging.

West reportedly found the festival’s traditional stage “artistically limiting” and wanted to construct a custom-built dome to host his performance.

The 2019 edition of Coachella takes place over the weekends of April 12 and 19.

The festival’s lineup includes Janelle Monae, Solange, Khalid and Billie Eilish. The entire lineup can be seen on the festival’s official website. — AFP-Relaxnews