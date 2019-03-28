Check out this new TV spot for ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’.

LOS ANGELES, March 28 — Warner Bros has released another new TV spot for upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters that offers a bit more footage from film.

The film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Aisha Hinds, Zhang Ziyi, Randy Havens and Elizabeth Ludlow.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Godzilla: King of the Monsters follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is set for release here on May 30.