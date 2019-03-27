Tom Hopper joins ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel

Actor Tom Hopper. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 27 — Umbrella Academy star Tom Hopper has joined the cast of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — the sequel to The Hitman’s Bodyguard — alongside Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman and others.

The film — a follow-up to the 2017 hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard — has started shooting in London, Croatia and Italy, and sees Hopper star as Magnusson, a bodyguard in the sequel.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard — which also stars Frank Grillo and Richard E. Grant, who returns as Seifert — will also see Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek reprise their starring roles, with Patrick Hughes on board again to direct.

The sequel follows bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) whose plans to swear off violence hit a snag when hitman Kincaid (Jackson) and his wife Sonia (Hayek) entangle him in their mission to wreak havoc along the Amalfi Coast in an attempt to save Europe (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Lionsgate will release the sequel in the US, the UK and Latin America. — AFP-Relaxnews