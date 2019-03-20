Malay Mail

‘BlacKkKlansman’ star John David Washington boards new Christopher Nolan project

Actor John David Washington arrives for the Canadian premiere of ‘Monsters and Men’ at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto September 6, 2018. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, March 20 — BlacKkKlansman star John David Washington has signed on for a role in Christopher Nolan’s next film, as-yet-untitled.

The upcoming project from the Dunkirk director will be produced by Nolan and his partner Emma Thomas, and is slated for release in Imax on July 17, 2020.

Washington — who is also the son of Denzel Washington — has previously acted in HBO’s Ballers, but turned heads on the silver screen for his leading role in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman, where played a police officer who infiltrates the KKK in a comedic twist on the true story.

The actor and director are set to make a dynamic duo, with Nolan conversely coming off the success of his World War II film Dunkirk — for which won three Academy Awards and his first best director Oscar nomination. The Warner Bros film also grossed US$526.9 million (RM2.15 billion) globally (via The Hollywood Reporter). — AFP-Relaxnews

