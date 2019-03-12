Alison Brie, Dan Stevens to star in Dave Franco's 'The Rental'

Actress Alison Brie at a screening of Netflix's 'BoJack Horseman' in July 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 12 — Dave Franco's directorial debut, horror film The Rental has cast its leads, reports Deadline.

Alison Brie and Dan Stevens will star alongside Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White in the horror movie.

The script was written by Franco and Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies). The story centres on two couples who rent a vacation home for a celebratory weekend — but things don't go according to plan.

Franco is best known for his roles in the Neighbors and Now You See Me films and 21 Jump Street. He recently appeared in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Disaster Artist.

Brie plays Ruth Wilder in Glow, and appeared on Mad Men and Community. Downton Abbey alum Stevens stars in the FX series Legion and was last seen in Beauty and the Beast. Vand most recently starred in A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, while White is best known as Phillip 'Lip' Gallagher on TV series Shameless.

Franco and Swanberg will produce the project, along with Chris Storer, Ramona Films' Vince Jolivette and Elizabeth Haggard, and Ben Stillman and Teddy Schwarzmann of Black Bear. Black Bear's Michael Heimler will executive produce with Sean Durkin. — AFP-Relaxnews