Medical student called out for sexist comment over Emily Kong’s death

Medical student Kiren Raj's now-deleted Facebook comment seen in the Stop Kiren Raj posting.

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — More than 16,000 Malaysians have signed a petition calling for the International Medical University (IMU) to take action against a student for lewd and sexist remarks over the death of local singer and actress, Emily Kong.

The petition called Stop Kiren Raj wants the university to take action against the individual who initially commented on a news portal’s report of Kong fatal accident on Saturday.

“This is what happens when women think they can do everything on their own and be independent,” he said in a now-deleted Facebook comment on Facebook.

While many offered condolences on The Star’s Facebook page which reported the tragedy, he commented that the accident could have been avoided had she not left the pub alone, despite no mention of her prior location or activity.

“Condolences.. I hope all the girls learn a good lesson now.. Never leave the pub without a guy.

“Man and woman work together... We offer you a safe drive home and you give us makeout or sex.. I mean girls like sex too right...”

He also said that “this is what happens when women think they can do everything on their own and be independent. Every woman need men.”

He had stood by the comment after uproar over his first comment, saying it was a solution to, “prevent further accidents like this.”

“Women are bad drivers fullstop. They need men to drive them or accompany them when they drive.”

He was also reported by says.com to have “apologised,” despite numerous lewd remarks which followed.

“To clarify, anybody who has or is in an open relationship would understand that this is a normal happening. We go out at night with a special person for drinking and we drop them home safely. We send them home. We protect them.

“And if they invite us to their place we go and be with them. We kiss, we bond and we have sex. Our role is to protect them. In return, they give us a good surprise.”

IMU deputy vice-chancellor Peter Pook in a reply in the Comments section said he had written to the student and requested he delete the comments and apologise.

“There will be further discussion on this particular case at our university. I am sincerely sorry and sad for the student's insensitive remarks which has caused so much pain to the family, friends and general public.”

Evan Han Sen, who began the petition shared IMU has responded via Facebook that, “As an institution, we do not condone such behaviour. We will attend to this matter internally and will not be making any further statement.”