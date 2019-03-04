Teen singer gets social media buzz after overeager fan rushes on stage to hug him (VIDEO)

Teen sensation says he almost fell off the stage but was not hurt in the incident. — Picture from Instagram/asad.motawh

PETALING JAYA, March 4 — What a difference one fan can make to an artist.

Teen singer As’ad Motawh has certainly experienced his moment of social media fame, thanks to an overeager fan who rushed onstage to hug her idol in front of some 300 fans at a mall here on Saturday evening.

Recorded and uploaded on As’ad’s Instagram account, it has had over 840,000 views on his Instagram alone, not taking into account reuploads on other social media platforms however has invited mixed reactions.

The video was recorded during the singer’s mall rounds dubbed The Percaya Tour and also shows two security personnel pulling the fan away.

As fans defended him, and derided the fan for her actions, many Malaysians have laughed off the incident, while some have accused the singer’s side for staging the incident, like tzzhrh in the Instagram comments section calling it “staged for clouts.”

Many fueled discussions on how he couldn’t sing live with those the sarcasm of @syafiqnawi on Twitter who lavished praises on the “fan”, saying “what a hero. trying to stop asad from singing”. which got over 16,000 retweets and more than 9,000 Likes.

The teen singer was first thrown into the spotlight when a promotional appearance in Indonesia saw him attempt to perform with Indonesian band Armada on their hit Asal Kau Bahagia on one of the republic’s biggest TV stations RCTI.

The performance in October 2017 was criticised by many, calling him merely a pretty face as the 18-year-old vocally struggled to deliver a few lines from the song.