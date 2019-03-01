John Legend unveils new YouTube docuseries on activism

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 1 — Produced by singer-songwriter John Legend, mini-series Can’t Just Preach documents inspiring stories of social change.

With an introduction by Legend, the first episode of Can’t Just Preach features Sybrina Fulton, the mother of the late Trayvon Martin. It was premiered on YouTube nearly seven years to the day Martin was fatally shot in Sanford, Florida. In the clip, Fulton explains that his death pushed her to found the Trayvon Martin Foundation, which aims at ending gun violence.

Other activists to be featured in the series include Jaclyn Corin, a Parkland survivor and co-founder of March for Our Lives; Desmond Meade, the executive director of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition; Isa Noyola, deputy director of Mijente and Mijente Support Committee; and Efrén C. Olivares, director of the racial and economic justice program at the Texas Civil Rights Project.

The docuseries — presented with WeTransfer and Columbia Records — will also include behind-the scenes-content and commentary. For each episode, viewers will be able donate to the organisation each activist works for. On Twitter, John Legend has committed to donate US$10,000 (RM40735) to each cause featured in the series. — AFP-Relaxnews