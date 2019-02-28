Dr M names ‘OlaBola the Musical’ best Malaysian stage play today

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (centre) waiting for last night's show to begin with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — OlaBola the Musical has gotten the seal of approval from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after he watched it yesterday evening.

The musical’s director and producer Puan Sri Tiara Jacquelina uploaded an Instagram video of her with the premier where he commented: “This is the best stage play in Malaysia today.”

He added that the screens at each side of the stage helped make things look realistic, particularly in scenes depicting a helicopter.

The 93-year-old also compared the staging of the Malaysian musical to Miss Saigon, a famous West End play where a helicopter is also featured, but said that OlaBola the Musical pulled it off better.

Mahathir arrived to Istana Budaya last night with his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali to catch the musical.

They were greeted by enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

His praise for OlaBola the Musical had director Tiara gushing with joy as she shared the happy moment on her Instagram page.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously also spoke highly of the musical, comparing it to Hamilton: An American Musical and saying that Malaysians should be proud of producing a play that is on par with international standards.

OlaBola the Musical tells the story of the Malaysian football team’s journey to qualify for the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

After a sold-out run last year, the musical is back for a second season with the final show set for March 3.