Kim Cattrall to lead ‘Filthy Rich’ cast

In this file photo taken November 30, 2014 British-Canadian actress Kim Cattrall poses on the red carpet as she attends the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 — The Sex and the City star has been cast in the dramedy from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV.

The project will be helmed by Tate Taylor (The Help, The Girl on the Train), who will write, direct and executive produce the pilot. Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, and John Norris will also executive produce, while Cattrall serves as producer.

Filthy Rich is described as a larger-than-life Southern gothic dramedy centred on the Monroe family. When the Monroe patriarch — the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian TV network — dies in a plane crash, his wife Margaret and adult children discover that he has other illegitimate children. Not only are they in line to inherit his wealth, they’re intent on becoming part of the family business.

Cattrall will play Margaret Monroe, the star of a successful lifestyle TV show and co-creator of the TV network, who finds herself up against her husband’s other heirs.

Cattrall recently starred on the first season of CBS All Access’s anthology series Tell Me A Story. She is best known for her role in HBO’s Sex and the City which earned her a Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. — Relaxnews