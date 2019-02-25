Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding add to glamour of the Oscars

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh was dressed in a dazzling Elie Saab gown. ― Picture via Instagram/michelleyeoh_official

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 ― Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh and Henry Golding were among the many stars that hit up the 91st Academy Awards.

They had a Crazy Rich Asians reunion of sorts with other cast members of the hit rom-com including Constance Wu, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan as well as director Jon M. Chu.

Yeoh, who dazzled in an Elie Saab gown also took to the stage to present the award for Best Animated Feature with singer Pharell Williams.

Golding on the other hand, hosted a pre-Oscars party on the invitation of organiser Vanity Fair.

Awkwafina and Wu were also presenters during the night.

“You know, it's wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like Crazy Rich Asians, makes such a big impact and goes to show we're worthy of the cinema so more to come, I hope,” Golding told E! News.

Golding’s comment was a nod to reports that a sequel for Crazy Rich Asians, the first studio film with an entirely Asian cast in two decades ― would be getting a sequel with the original team of Chu and screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim.

The 32-year-old did not comment further on his name joining the list of those tipped for the role of James Bond, which includes Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba.

The Betong-born actor of British-Iban parentage who began with the 8TV Quickie in 2007, is the latest name to be mentioned in the list to take over from Daniel Craig for 007 after the next Bond 25.

Coincidentally, Yeoh who plays Golding’s mother in Crazy Rich Asians was a former Bond girl after finding fame for her role as Bond’s love interest in 1997’s Tomorrow Never Dies.