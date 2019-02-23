Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood.
This year, eight films are in contention for the top prize: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman,Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.
2018 - The Shape of Water
2017 - "Moonlight"
2016 - Spotlight
2015 - Birdman
2014 - 12 Years A Slave
2013 - Argo
2012 - The Artist
2011 - The King's Speech
2010 - The Hurt Locker
2009 - Slumdog Millionaire
2008 - No Country for Old Men
2007 - The Departed"
2006 - "Crash
2005 - Million Dollar Baby
2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
2003 - Chicago
2002 - A Beautiful Mind
2001 - Gladiator
2000 - American Beauty
1999 - Shakespeare in Love
