Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro (centre) stands on stage with his cast and crew after winning the Oscar for Best Film for ‘The Shape of Water’ during the 90th Annual Academy Awards show March 5, 2018 in Hollywood, California. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 — The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of Sunday's 91st Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, eight films are in contention for the top prize: Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman,Bohemian Rhapsody, The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born and Vice.

2018 - The Shape of Water

2017 - "Moonlight"

2016 - Spotlight

2015 - Birdman

2014 - 12 Years A Slave

2013 - Argo

2012 - The Artist

2011 - The King's Speech

2010 - The Hurt Locker

2009 - Slumdog Millionaire

2008 - No Country for Old Men

2007 - The Departed"

2006 - "Crash

2005 - Million Dollar Baby

2004 - The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

2003 - Chicago

2002 - A Beautiful Mind

2001 - Gladiator

2000 - American Beauty

1999 - Shakespeare in Love

