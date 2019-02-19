Paris Hilton says she’s back in the studio (VIDEO)

Paris Hilton arrives at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Inglewood, California March 11, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 19 — Paris Hilton hinted in a tweet yesterday that she may have new music on the way.

The day after her 38th birthday, the socialite star took too Twitter to share the news, writing simply, “Back in the studio. New music coming soon....”

Back in the studio. New music coming soon... 🎶🎤👸🏼🎶 pic.twitter.com/5H9ugbOzOe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 19, 2019

Hilton’s first album, Paris, dropped in 2006 and included the debut single Stars are Blind.

Back in 2008, she revealed that she had completed a second studio LP, but it never saw the light of day. Since then, the star has shared a string of singles, with the most recent, I Need You, having dropped last Valentine’s Day.

It remains to be seen whether her tweet referred to another single on the way, or whether a second album may be due at long last. — Relaxnews